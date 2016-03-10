Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has set initial price thoughts on a new benchmark-sized 12-year senior bond at Treasuries plus 212.5bp.
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are active bookrunners. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith)
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
* Fresh uncertainty towards French elections adds to risk aversion