PANAMA CITY Aug 31 Panama's Finance Minister Alberto Vallarino threatened to quit late on Tuesday after President Ricardo Martinelli sacked the foreign minister over a political row that has ruptured the governing alliance.

Vice President Juan Carlos Varela was abruptly fired from his cabinet position as foreign minister on Tuesday after the president's office accused Varela of dedicating too much time to his ambition to run for president in 2014.

"Once this situation has been defined and the dismissal happens, then all of the ministers and vice ministers of the Panamenista Party that have been working ... with the government of President Ricardo Martinelli will present him with our resignations," Vallarino told local media.

A handful of ministers and vice ministers from the Panamenista Party currently serve in the government.

Martinelli's conservative Democratic Change Party has been increasingly at odds with Varela's center-right Panamenistas because most of the Panamenistas will not support the president's plan to introduce run-off presidential elections.

The Central American nation elects its presidents by a first past the post system.

Varela agreed to abandon his 2009 presidential campaign to back Martinelli in exchange for Martinelli's support for the 2014 election. However, that support has since been withdrawn. Martinelli is prohibited constitutionally from running for another term in 2014.

Panamenista leader Varela admitted on his Twitter account to having had "serious differences" with Martinelli in the last week over a land dispute involving a transfer of high-value Panama City waterfront real estate to private hands.

