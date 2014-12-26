PANAMA CITY Dec 26 The consortium working on
the extensive Panama Canal expansion has submitted two new
claims for cost overruns of almost $740 million, the canal
administrator said on Friday.
A dispute between the canal and the consortium over cost
overruns temporarily halted work on the expansion earlier this
year and arguments over the project are now being heard in an
arbitration court in Miami.
The consortium, Grupo Unidos por el Canal, formed by Spain's
Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo, Belgium's
Jan de Nul as well as the Panamanian company CUSA, has now
presented a total of about $2.3 billion in claims for overruns,
said Panama Canal Authority administrator Jorge Quijano.
"We're not taking these claims at face value," said Quijano.
"We've received claims (previously) that, upon review by a third
party, have ended in nothing."
Hold-ups on the engineering project, which centers on the
construction of a third set of locks, have left trading nations
waiting anxiously to start moving a new generation of large
container ships and liquefied gas tankers along the 50-mile
shortcut between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
The section to build the new locks was originally supposed
to cost $3.2 billion.
Quijano said he still expects the new locks to be delivered
in January 2016 and for the expanded canal to begin operating
between March and April that year.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; editing by Gunna Dickson)