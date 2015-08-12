PANAMA CITY Aug 11 A Spanish-led consortium
working to expand the Panama Canal has reached an initial deal
with workers to raise wages and head off a proposed strike, both
sides said on Tuesday.
The workers' union had threatened to go on strike on
Wednesday unless GUPC consortium, made up of Spanish builder
Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo and
Belgium's Jan de Nul, agreed to raise salaries.
The Panama Canal Authority had called for the two parties to
reach a deal to avoid another work stoppage, which would have
cast doubts on a planned April 2016 launch for the expanded
section of the waterway.
A strike last year stopped work on a third set of locks last
year for 15 days, generating multi-million dollar losses for the
Central American nation.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Miral Fahmy)