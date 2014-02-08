(Adds counterproposal details from Panama Canal Authority,
detail on banks)
By Julien Toyer and Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY/MADRID Feb 7 The companies working
to widen the Panama Canal and the waterway's administrator on
Friday each made new proposals aimed at reviving the
multibillion dollar project, after talks broke down this week
amid a cost spat and work ground to a halt.
Grupo Unidos Por El Canal (GUPC), led by Spanish builder
Sacyr, said it was pushing for a settlement with the
Panama Canal Authority (PCA) to resume the work, which would
double the capacity of the century-old waterway.
The widened canal would allow bigger ships to ferry cargo
such as grains, chemical products and vehicles between the
Atlantic and the Pacific oceans.
The consortium said its proposal took into account the
concerns of the canal authority "while providing the funding
necessary to finish the third set of locks."
It declined to comment on the details of the proposal it
sent on Thursday to the PCA.
The Canal Authority said it had sent the consortium a
counterproposal based "on the parties contributing financial
resources to resume work as soon as possible."
Its proposal does not increase the contract price or accept
any of the consortium's claims. It also sets specific dates for
the delivery of a new set of lock gates and completion of the
works, and would extend a moratorium on repayment of advances
"to the extent that the GUPC meets the required delivery
schedule".
The consortium's request for an extension to a moratorium on
repaying a $784 million advance until the end of arbitration,
which is aimed at settling a dispute over $1.6 billion in cost
overruns, has been a major sticking point.
GUPC wants to delay the repayment to free up funds to finish
the project.
Delays to a 2015 completion deadline could cost Panama's
government millions of dollars in toll revenue.
The PCA's head, Jorge Quijano, told Reuters in an interview
on Thursday that the Canal was ready to pull the plug on the
contract unless a deal is reached quickly.
He said he had held general talks with other companies about
the work pending on the expansion, but declined to name them.
Multilateral lenders to the project toured the site on
Friday and also received a presentation from the canal authority
that included details of the works stoppage by the consortium.
The canal authority has disbursed the $2.3 billion loaned by
the group of development banks for the project.
If the talks fail, the Canal could ask insurer Zurich North
America to terminate the contract with GUPC, which
also includes Italy's Salini Impregilo, Jan De Nul
from Belgium and Panama's Constructura Urbana (CUSA), a canal
official familiar with the process said.
(Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jose Rodriguez;
Editing by Elinor Comlay, Simon Gardner and Lisa Shumaker)