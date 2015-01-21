PANAMA CITY Jan 20 Panama aims to cut its budget deficit to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2019 from 4.1 percent of GDP last year, according to a draft of the government's forward-looking economic projections.

The document, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, showed that the government of the Central American nation aimed to cut public debt to some 33.8 percent of GDP by 2019 from around 40 percent at present.

The draft also showed that the government plans investment of about $19.5 billion from 2014 to 2019, with $10 billion of that sum earmarked for social spending. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)