UPDATE 3-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
WASHINGTON, April 2 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rattled Panama on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake came a day after Chile was hit by an 8.2 magnitude quake that killed six people and set off a tsunami with 7-foot (2-meter) waves.
The Panama quake was centered about 40 miles (64 km) south of David, Panama, at a dept of 6.2 miles (10 km). (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Jim Loney)
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
LONDON, March 20 Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions could be reduced by 70 percent by 2050 and completely phased out by 2060, research by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed on Monday.