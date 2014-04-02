WASHINGTON, April 2 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rattled Panama on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake came a day after Chile was hit by an 8.2 magnitude quake that killed six people and set off a tsunami with 7-foot (2-meter) waves.

The Panama quake was centered about 40 miles (64 km) south of David, Panama, at a dept of 6.2 miles (10 km).