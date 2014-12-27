(Adds no damages reported)

PANAMA CITY Dec 26 A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as having a magnitude of 6.0, was relatively shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed. It struck in the early evening 132 miles (213 km) south of the town of David.

The quake was not felt in the capital, Panama City.