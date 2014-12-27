Dec 26 A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as having a magnitude of 6.0, was relatively shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed. It struck in the early evening 134 miles (216 km) south of the town of David. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)