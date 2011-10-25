(adds sectors, background)

PANAMA CITY Oct 24 Panama's economy grew 7.9 percent in August compared to the same period a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

Transport, communications and construction were among the main growth drivers, the agency said.

In spite of economic turmoil in the United States and Europe, Panama's economy is expected to expand strongly this year, with some analysts projecting a 9 percent gross domestic product increase.

Billions of dollars in infrastructure spending, including the Panama Canal's $5.25 billion expansion and a $1.8 billion subway, are driving a dollarized economy that also boasts strong foreign investment and consumer spending. (Reporting by Sean Mattson; editing by Carol Bishopric)