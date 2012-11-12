PANAMA CITY Nov 12 Panama's consumer price
index rose 5.3 percent in the year to October, the lowest annual
inflation rate in more than a year, the government statistics
agency said on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October from September,
maintaining the same pace of growth as in the previous month and
easing annual inflation from the 5.4 percent notched through
September.
October's annual inflation rate was the lowest since August
2011.
The consumer price index was buoyed by rises in the price of
cars and health services, while fresh fruit prices fell.
Rapid growth in Panama's dollarized economy and massive
spending on an expansion of the Panama canal have maintained
pressure on prices, although inflation has been decelerating
since hitting 6.3 percent in March.
The government has forecast 6 percent inflation for 2012.