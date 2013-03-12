BRIEF-Brixmor property group announces offering of senior notes
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
PANAMA CITY, March 12 Panama's annual inflation rate cooled to 4.6 percent in the 12 months through February, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent month-on-month.
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 1 The dollar jumped and short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest since 2009 on Wednesday, as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, rather than on U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.