COLUMN-Euro gets by, with a little help from its friends
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.
PANAMA CITY May 13 Panama's government will receive $2.4 billion less in revenue from its world famous canal over the next five years than it forecast nearly a decade ago, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, citing changing cargo trends.
Finance Minister Frank de Lima said less dynamic trade would also weigh on revenue, but played down the impact of delays to a multi-billion expansion of the canal this year. The expansion work was interrupted earlier this year due to a disupte over cost overruns and later by a national strike.
De Lima added that Panama's public sector fiscal deficit was around 1.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of this year, broadly in line with the same period last year. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.
* Louisiana various ratings lowered on weak revenue and income tax collections; Outlook negative Source text (http://bit.ly/2m0xVN4)