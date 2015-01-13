PANAMA CITY Jan 13 Consumer prices in Panama dropped in December on lower gasoline and transportation costs, helping push the annual inflation rate further down, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in the Central American nation contracted 0.4 percent in December compared to November, according to the data. Versus a year ago, annual inflation rose 2.6 percent in 2014 down from a 4 percent rate in 2013, the office said.

The office changed its base year to 2013 from 2002 in the prior month. (Reporting by Elida Morena)