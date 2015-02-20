BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
PANAMA CITY Feb 19 Consumer prices in Panama rose in January due to a 1.9 percent increase in the cost of housing, water, electricity and gas, the statistics office said on Thursday.
Consumer prices in the Central American country rose 0.1 percent in January compared with December, according to the data. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.