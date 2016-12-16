PANAMA CITY Dec 16 Panama's economy grew 4.8 percent during the third quarter, compared to the year-earlier period, the government said on Friday.

Growth was driven by financial intermediation, construction, and utilities, though operations slowed in the Panama Canal and the country's ports.

In October, the government changed its forecast for the year to 5.6 percent from 6 percent, due to weak global trade.

