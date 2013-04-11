DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
PANAMA CITY, April 11 Panama's annual inflation rate cooled for the second month in a row to 4.1 percent in the 12 months through March, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.