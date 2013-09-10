PANAMA CITY, Sept 10 The pace of growth in
Panama's economy slowed in June as trade in the Central American
country's Colon Free Trade Zone and traffic through its canal
and ports remained weak.
The monthly gross domestic product proxy rose 4.73 percent
in June compared with the same month last year, the government
statistics agency said on Tuesday, below May's upwardly revised
5.77 percent rate.
Panama's duty free zone, the largest such area after Hong
Kong, has faced currency and trade troubles this year with
Colombia and Venezuela, its two biggest trading partners.
Venezuelan traders owe the free trade zone about $800
million because of difficulties exchanging the Venezuelan
bolivar for dollars.
Panama is also battling with Colombia over surcharges
Colombia has placed on certain items such as clothes and shoes.
Traffic through the Panama Canal and ports continued to
decline.
A six-month delay in the opening of an expanded canal, now
expected for mid-2015, has caused some shippers, including the
world's largest container transit company, Maersk Line, to
choose alternative routes.
June economic activity data was released two weeks after its
expected date, but the statistics agency did not offer an
explanation for the delay.