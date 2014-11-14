PANAMA CITY, Nov 13 Panama's annual inflation rate slowed slightly in October to 2.1 percent from a 2.3 percent reading in September as prices for water, power and fuel fell during the month, government figures released on Thursday showed. Consumer prices in October fell 0.1 percent compared with September, the data showed. (Oct 2014) (Sept 2014) (Oct 2013) Change on month -0.1 0.3 0.1 (pct) Change on year 2.1 2.3 3.9 (pct) Index (base 152.5 152.7 149.4 2002) Food & beverage, 1.9 2.2 6.0 year(pct) (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)