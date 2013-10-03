BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
PANAMA CITY Oct 3 Panama's economy accelerated in July, data showed on Thursday, as infrastructure spending and growth in the mining and telecommunications industries offset slower traffic through its trademark canal.
Activity in the tiny Central American nation rose 6.28 percent compared to the same month last year, the government statistics agency said, from an upwardly-revised 6.04 pct in June.
The economy ministry projects the $33 billion economy will have an overall growth rate of 8.5 percent this year.
Much of the growth is thanks to significant government infrastructure spending, including the ongoing expansion of the Panama Canal and the $1.8 billion construction of Central America's first metro.
In July, traffic in the canal and ports continued the downward slide that has characterized the year.
Along with a global slowdown that has dampened trade, a delay in the opening of the expanded canal has persuaded some shippers to use alternative routes such as the Suez Canal, through which they can squeeze bigger ships.
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.