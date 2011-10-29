ASUNCION Oct 29 Panamanian President Ricardo
Martinelli said on Saturday the country's economy was set to
grow 11 percent this year, higher than previous estimates.
Panama's economy, one of the fastest growing in Latin
America, is being boosted by a $5.25 billion expansion of the
Panama Canal and other government infrastructure spending.
"In Panama, we're going to grow 11 percent this year. We
don't have unemployment," Martinelli said during an
Ibero-American summit in Paraguay dominated by Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
"(This is based on) foreign investment and heavy investment
by the private sector and by the public sector," he added.
Panama's economy grew 7.9 percent in August compared with
the same period a year earlier, official data showed earlier
this week. [ID:nN1E79N21F]
Martinelli said in April that economic expansion this year
could reach 10 percent.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Helen Popper; Editing by
Peter Cooney)