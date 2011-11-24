PANAMA CITY Nov 24 Panama's economic activity increased 8.48 percent in September compared to the same month a year earlier, the government statistics agency reported on Thursday.

Most areas of Panama's diverse services-based economy contributed to the strong performance, with data highlighting public investment, port activity and consumer spending.

The Panama Canal's $5.25 billion expansion is a key driver of one of the strongest economies in the region.

Panama's economy could expand by as much as 10 percent this year, according to government estimates. The IMF estimates Panama's economy will expand by more than 8.5 percent in 2012.

