PANAMA CITY May 1 Panamanians will vote for a new president on Sunday in the closest race in years, bringing to a close a campaign that has focused more on personality than policy.

Here are some facts about the three main candidates and their policies:

JOSE DOMINGO ARIAS, DEMOCRATIC CHANGE (CD)

- Arias, 50, is a former textile industry businessman. He was housing minister before being chosen by the CD to run with Marta Linares de Martinelli, the wife of outgoing President Ricardo Martinelli, as his running mate.

- Arias' close ties to the president have led many to say his candidacy is a proxy for Martinelli, who has presided over robust growth fueled by a surge in infrastructure spending, notably the $5.25 billion expansion of the Panama Canal.

- Arias studied economics at university in Argentina. He was in a rock band in his youth and is a proficient guitarist.

- His campaign has highlighted Martinelli's economic success but he has also courted the female vote, pledging to introduce specialized women's services in government institutions. He also said he would extend benefit payments for the elderly introduced by Martinelli.

- If he wins, the CD would be the only party to win re-election in Panama since the U.S. invasion to oust military strongman Manuel Noriega in 1989.

JUAN CARLOS NAVARRO, DEMOCRATIC REVOLUTIONARY PARTY (PRD)

- Navarro, 52, served two terms as mayor of Panama City and is running for the moderate leftist PRD.

- He is backed by pro-democracy movement Nueva Republica, a group of former civil servants, politicians and activists. It has criticized his PRD party in the past but said it has backed Navarro as he was the most likely to beat Martinelli.

- Navarro founded conservation foundation ANCON and presents himself as an environmentalist. He has promised a rebirth of Panama's declining agricultural sector, tougher treatment of juvenile offenders and the building of 100,000 new homes.

- He studied geography and government at Dartmouth College in the United States, before a masters in public administration at Harvard. He speaks fluent English and French aside from his native Spanish.

JUAN CARLOS VARELA, PANAMENISTA PARTY (PP)

- Varela, 50, is the vice president of Panama who helped Martinelli get elected in 2009 before falling out with him two years later. He is running in a centre-right alliance called "The People First" with the Popular Party.

- He studied engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States and is a director at his family's business Varela Hermanos, the largest liquor producer in Panama.

- He has clashed with his former allies in the CD and claimed many of Martinelli's policies as his own. The cost of living, security and preserving indigenous culture have been central to his campaign.

- He promises economic growth of between 5 and 6 percent and lower public debt to 34-35 percent of gross domestic product within five years. Last year, Panama's debt was some 38 percent of GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, Christine Murray and Anahi Rama; Editing by Kieran Murray)