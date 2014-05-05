MEXICO CITY May 4 Panama's vice-president, running as an opposition candidate, won the country's presidential election on Sunday, the election tribunal said.

The centre-right Panamenista Party (PP)'s Juan Carlos Varela, who helped Martinelli get elected in 2009 but later fell out with him, had 39.2 percent of the vote with more than 60 percent of votes counted.

"You are the next president of the republic," Erasmo Pinilla, the head of the tribunal, told Varela by telephone. (Reporting by Simon Gardner)