BRIEF-EZCORP FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MLN
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
(Updates with details)
PANAMA CITY May 11 Panama consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in April compared with March and were 6.0 percent higher in the 12 months through April, the government statistics agency said on Friday.
The annual inflation rate has continued its downward trajectory since a peak of 6.8 percent in November.
A rise in the cost of transport, food, drinks, clothes and furniture contributed to the April rise in prices, the government said.
The government projects that Panama will close the year with an annual inflation rate of 4.5 percent, lower than the 2011 rate of 5.9 percent. (Reporting By Elida Moreno; Editing Andrew Hay)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. President of the Chicago Fed defends the sweeping Wall Street reforms that Trump wants to rethink, saying they help protect against a new financial crisis. Wealth
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.