PANAMA CITY Feb 15 Panama's annual inflation rate inched up to 4.7 percent in the 12 months through January, the government statistics' agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent month-on-month, compared to December's 0.3 percent increase.

Rapid growth in Panama's dollarized economy and massive public infrastructure spending, including a $5.25 billion expansion of the Panama canal, have fed inflationary pressures.

Annual inflation stood at 4.6 percent in December.