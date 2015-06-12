GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
PANAMA CITY, June 12 Annual inflation in Panama rose to 0.4 percent in May after remaining flat in April, the country's statistics office said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in May from April.
The rise was driven by higher transportation costs as well as a boost in alcohol and food prices, the office said.
The government is projecting annual inflation of around 2 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.