(Corrects to show prices were unchanged versus October, not up 0.4 percent)

PANAMA CITY Dec 11 Panama's consumer price index was unchanged in November compared to the same month a year earlier, and were also unchanged versus October, data from the national statistics office showed on Friday.

In October, prices in Panama fell by 0.4 percent compared with the same month in 2014, and by 0.1 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by James Dalgleish)