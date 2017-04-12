PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation reached 1.5 percent in March, compared with a 1.9 percent annual rate in February, Panama's National Institute of Statistics and Census said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Leslie Adler)