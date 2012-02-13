(Releads, adds details on prices)

PANAMA CITY Feb 13 Panama's consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January, and 12-month inflation remained above 6 percent for the fifth consecutive month, the government's statistics agency reported on Monday.

Inflation for the 12-month period was 6.1 percent, as it continued to trend downward from the three-year high of 6.8 percent hit in November.

Electricity, gasoline, eating-out prices, and domestic help salaries contributed to rise in prices in January, the statistic agency said in a statement.

Transportation, up 10.8 percent, and food and beverages, up 7 percent, were the year-over-year inflation drivers.

Panama's annual inflation, an average of monthly inflation figures for the year, was 5.9 percent in 2011.