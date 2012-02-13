BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
(Releads, adds details on prices)
PANAMA CITY Feb 13 Panama's consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January, and 12-month inflation remained above 6 percent for the fifth consecutive month, the government's statistics agency reported on Monday.
Inflation for the 12-month period was 6.1 percent, as it continued to trend downward from the three-year high of 6.8 percent hit in November.
Electricity, gasoline, eating-out prices, and domestic help salaries contributed to rise in prices in January, the statistic agency said in a statement.
Transportation, up 10.8 percent, and food and beverages, up 7 percent, were the year-over-year inflation drivers.
Panama's annual inflation, an average of monthly inflation figures for the year, was 5.9 percent in 2011. (Reporting By Sean Mattson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete