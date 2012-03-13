BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
PANAMA CITY, March 13 Panama consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February from January and increased 6.4 percent in year-over-year terms in February, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sean Mattson; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------