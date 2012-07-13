(Adds details on transport costs)
PANAMA CITY, July 13 Panama's 12-month inflation
rate slowed in June to 5.8 percent, falling below 6.0 percent
for the first time in eight months, the government statistics
agency said on Friday.
Consumer prices eased by 0.1 percent in June from May as
transport costs fell with lower gasoline prices. In May, prices
rose by 0.4 percent from a month earlier.
Inflation is slowing after clocking in at 6.3 percent in
March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent, but rapid
growth is expected to keep up price pressures.
