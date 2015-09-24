PANAMA CITY, Sept 23 Panama's Supreme Court on
Wednesday approved two new investigations against ex-president
Ricardo Martinelli, adding to a growing list of corruption
probes targeting the former president.
In one of the new cases, Panama's stock market regulator
asked for an investigation into whether Martinelli, through the
brokerage firm Financial Pacific, was insider trading on shares
of Canadian miner Petaquilla.
The other investigation is related to an existing case,
alleging that a company contracted by Martinelli's government
was allegedly accepting bribes.
The Supreme Court was pressured to "falsely accuse me,"
Martinelli tweeted on Wednesday.
The multimillionaire supermarket tycoon, who left Panama in
January, is facing a total of five probes now.
Martinelli has denied wrongdoing, alleging that his
successor and adversary, President Juan Carlos Varela, has gone
after him for political reasons.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Michael Perry)