* Panama government shows pictures of suspected missile
parts
* U.S. says arms shipment would flout U.N. resolutions
* North Korea under sanctions over nuclear weapons program
* Ship's captain attempted suicide
By Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY, July 16 Panama seized a North
Korean cargo ship it suspects was hiding missile equipment in a
shipment of brown sugar from Cuba, after a standoff in which the
ship's captain tried to slit his own throat.
The ship was stopped last week as it headed into the Panama
Canal and authorities arrested the crew on Monday after finding
undeclared missile-shaped objects - a potential violation of
U.N. sanctions linked to North Korea's nuclear program.
"We found containers which presumably contain sophisticated
missile equipment. That is not allowed. The Panama canal is a
canal of peace, not war," Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli
told local radio on Tuesday.
A photo posted on Martinelli's Twitter page showed a long,
green missile-shaped object with a tapering, conical end inside
the ship, which he said was bound for North Korea.
A security expert said pictures showed radar systems for
Vietnam-era, Soviet-made surface-to-air missiles.
The U.S. State Department praised Panama's decision to raid
the ship, which it said had a history of involvement in drug
smuggling, and warned the vessel would be violating United
Nations Security Council resolutions by shipping arms.
The United Nations has imposed a raft of sanctions on North
Korea, including strict regulations on arms shipments, for
flouting measures aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program.
Panama's security minister, Jose Raul Mulino, said his
government had stopped the ship last Wednesday and had so far
found two containers of military equipment.
He did not specify whether the cargo contained actual
missiles but said the search could last up to a week.
When Panamanian officials began looking inside containers
stuffed with over 250,000 100-kilogram (220-pound) bags of brown
sugar, the captain became violent, Mulino said.
The captain, a North Korean citizen like the crew, tried to
slit his throat with a knife, a police official said. The man
was in hospital in stable condition, the official added,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Ben Rhode, a North Korea security expert at Harvard's
Kennedy School of Government, suggested the captain's suicide
attempt might have been an effort to escape severe punishment by
officials in North Korea for failing to carry out his mission.
All 35 members of the crew of the ship, which is called
Chong Chon Gang, were arrested after resisting Panamanian orders
and are now being questioned at Fort Sherman, a former U.S. Army
Base on the Atlantic, the official added.
Mulino, the security minister, said that Panama would
consult with the United Nations to determine which agency could
charge the crew members for smuggling illegal weapons.
An official at North Korea's U.N. mission said nobody was
available to comment on the ship.
ILLICIT CARGO
IHS Jane, a global analytics firm, said it had identified
the equipment shown in the images as an SNR-75 'Fan Song' fire
control radar for the SA-2 family of surface-to-air missiles.
The radar, built by Russian weapons manufacturer Almaz-Antey
and first used during the Vietnam war, has been credited with
destroying many Western aircraft, according to Air Power
Australia, a defense think tank.
More recently, the relatively cheap and simple system has
been put to use in the Middle East and Africa.
Carlo Kopp of Air Power Australia said as China was
manufacturing the SNR-75 up until the end of the 1980s, North
Korea likely already had the radars in its stockpile.
A U.S. official said the most likely explanation for the
cargo was that Cuba was sending missile system parts to North
Korea for an upgrade, and sending sugar with them to pay for the
work. A security official said Panama had asked U.S. experts to
help inspect and identify the weapons.
Cuban government officials declined comment on the incident,
which drew a stinging response from some U.S. critics of the
island's Communist leadership.
U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the Florida
Republican who heads the House subcommittee on the Middle East
and North Africa, called on President Barack Obama's
administration to cancel migration talks with Cuba this week.
North Korea is under wide-ranging sanctions enacted by the
United Nations, the United States and the European Union,
including a U.N. ban on all arms exports, due to its nuclear
program.
"Shipments of arms or related materiel to and from (North)
Korea would violate Security Council resolutions, three of them
as a matter of fact," said U.S. Ambassador Rosemary DiCarlo,
president of the U.N. Security Council this month.
"Obviously this shipment, if it's confirmed to have what we
suspect, would be of interest to the (U.N. North Korea)
sanctions committee," she told reporters in New York.
Previous violations of sanctions included North Korean
shipments of arms-related material to Syria in November 2010 and
rocket fuses for Iran in 2008.
SHIP
The ship, built in 1977, was tracked leaving Port Vostochny,
in Russia's far east, on April 12, according to Lloyd's List
Intelligence, a maritime intelligence company. It was next
registered arriving in Balboa, on the Panama Canal's Pacific
side, on May 31, and crossed the waterway the next day heading
for Havana.
It then disappeared from the tracking system and reappeared
in Manzanillo, Panama, on July 11, according to shipping data
obtained by research group IHS Maritime. IHS said there were
indications it had changed cargo in the interim.
In 2010, the Chong Chon Gang was stopped by Ukrainian
authorities who found small-arms ammunition and narcotics aboard
the vessel, according to Hugh Griffiths, an arms trafficking
expert at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
A year earlier, the ship had stopped in Tartus, Syria, home
to a Russian naval base, Griffiths added.