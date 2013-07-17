PANAMA CITY, July 17 Panama's Security Minister said on Wednesday the Central American country had asked the United Nations to advise on how to proceed in the case of the North Korean ship caught smuggling arms from Cuba through its canal.

Jose Raul Mulino said he expects Panama to hand over the ship and its contents to the United Nations, noting that Panamanian officials had discovered two more containers with suspected arms, adding to the two already found. (Reporting by Lomi Kriel and Gabriel Stargardter)