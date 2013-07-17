UNITED NATIONS, July 17 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon praised Panama on Wednesday for seizing a North
Korean ship carrying arms from Cuba, adding that the U.N.
sanctions committee would take up the issue promptly.
"The Secretary-General commends the action taken by Panama
in full conformity with its obligations under the relevant
Security Council resolutions," Ban's press office said in a
statement.
It added that Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister,
"notes that it is the duty of all member states to implement
Security Council decisions.
"The Secretary-General awaits the outcome of the
investigation into the matter in question and is sure the (North
Korea) Security Council Sanctions Committee will promptly
address it," the statement said.
North Korea is under U.N. sanctions for its repeated nuclear
and ballistic missile tests.
Ban's unusual praise for a country complying with U.N.
sanctions came after Panama called on the Security Council to
investigate the ship and its cargo.
Earlier on Wednesday Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall
Grant said missile equipment hidden in a shipment of brown sugar
from Cuba appears to have violated a U.N. arms embargo on
Pyongyang.
The ship was stopped last week as it headed into the Panama
Canal and Panamanian authorities arrested the crew on Monday
after finding undeclared missile-shaped objects and weaponry.
Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea
for repair and included two anti-aircraft missile batteries,
nine disassembled rockets, two MiG-21 fighter jets, and 15
MiG-21 engines, all Soviet-era military weaponry built in the
middle of the last century.
The U.N. arms embargo on North Korea covers all exports by
Pyongyang and most imports, with the exception of small arms and
light weapons and related materiel. But to export small arms to
Pyongyang, states must notify the U.N. North Korean sanctions
committee in advance.
Service and maintenance of weapons by North Korea are also
banned under the U.N. sanctions regime.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Xavier Briand)