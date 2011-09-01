* Ally that helped Martinelli win election departs
* Risk seen in Martinelli further concentrating power
By Sean Mattson
PANAMA CITY, Aug 31 A number of senior
Panamanian government officials quit their posts on Wednesday
to protest President Ricardo Martinelli's decision to fire
former political ally Juan Carlos Varela as foreign minister.
The resignations were led by Finance Minister Alberto
Vallarino, who said on Tuesday he and other top officials from
Varela's party would quit over his ouster.
Vallarino said in a statement he would stay in office until
his replacement was named. Analysts said the Finance Ministry
changes were unlikely to harm Panama's economic outlook or
fiscal policy.
Martinelli sacked Varela after accusing him of dedicating
too much time to his ambition to run for president in 2014. The
rupture between the two effectively ended the political
alliance that put Martinelli in power in 2009. Varela remains
in the largely ceremonial post of vice president.
Deputy ministers from the Interior, Labor and Finance
Ministries were among the officials who resigned, some of them
replaced with Martinelli loyalists in the president's biggest
Cabinet reshuffle so far.
The departures do not mean the end of Martinelli's
government because the president does not need the support of
Varela's Panamenista Party, or PP, to get legislation passed.
Heather Berkman, an analyst at Eurasia Group, said Varela's
departure from the Cabinet increased the risk that Martinelli
would become more brash in his decision-making.
"Varela was sort of a moderating influence and someone that
international investors and companies felt comfortable
operating with," she said.
The president won a landslide victory in 2009 with the
backing of Varela, who withdrew his candidacy in exchange for
Martinelli's support in 2014. That deal has fallen through.
Martinelli's office swore in new senior officials,
including Roberto Henriquez, who formerly held the trade
portfolio, as foreign minister.
