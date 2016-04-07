UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM, April 7 ABN Amro said on Thursday that supervisory board member Bert Meerstadt had resigned.
Meerstadt was named in Dutch newspapers in connection with the Panama Papers leaks.
In a statement, Meerstadt said he had planned to resign in 2016 but had decided to do so immediately to avoid any "negative effects" on the bank. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February