AMSTERDAM, April 7 ABN Amro said on Thursday that supervisory board member Bert Meerstadt had resigned.

Meerstadt was named in Dutch newspapers in connection with the Panama Papers leaks.

In a statement, Meerstadt said he had planned to resign in 2016 but had decided to do so immediately to avoid any "negative effects" on the bank. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)