SYDNEY, April 13 Tax officials from Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries will
discuss ways governments can share and analyse data coming out
of the Panama Papers cache of leaked documents, Australian
officials said on Wednesday.
Spearheaded by Australian Tax Office (ATO) Commissioner
Chris Jordan, the OECD's Joint International Tax Shelter
Information and Collaboration (JITSIC) network will bring
together senior tax administration officials from 46 countries
at the Paris meeting on Wednesday.
"The meeting will consider how member jurisdictions can
share information on leaked documents, and collaborate on
analysing the data and opportunities for joint action," an ATO
spokesman told Reuters.
"A key outcome of Wednesday's meeting will be to develop a
joint and coordinated response, including a commitment to
collaborate and share data, analytical methodologies and future
joint compliance action."
Tax havens and transparency have been thrust into the
spotlight as governments worldwide launch probes into possible
financial wrongdoing after the details of hundreds of thousands
of clients' tax affairs were leaked from Panama-based law firm
Mossack Fonseca.
"The meeting of JITSIC leaders to discuss the Panama papers
is unprecedented and a great opportunity to demonstrate global
will and capability to take on this multilateral challenge when
it matters most," the spokesman added.
