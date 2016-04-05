HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 5 Credit Suisse
and HSBC, two of the world's largest wealth
managers, dismissed on Tuesday suggestions they were actively
using offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes.
Their comments came a day after a leak of four decades of
documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialises in setting
up offshore companies showed widespread use of those instruments
by global banks on behalf of their clients and triggered a raft
of government investigations across the world.
The so-called "Panama Papers", revealed through an
investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists (ICIJ), exposed financial arrangements of
politicians and public figures including friends of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime ministers of
Britain, Iceland and Pakistan, and the president of Ukraine.
Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, who is aggressively
targeting Asia's wealthiest for growth, said his bank was only
after lawful assets.
"We as a company, as a bank only encourage the use of
structures when there is a legitimate economic purpose," Thiam,
who took the helm at Switzerland's second-largest bank last
year, told a media briefing.
Separately, HSBC said the documents pre-dated a thorough
reform of its business model.
"The allegations are historical, in some cases dating back
20 years, predating our significant, well-publicized reforms
implemented over the last few years," said Gareth Hewett, a Hong
Kong-based spokesman for HSBC.
Thiam, in Hong Kong to attend Credit Suisse's annual Asian
Investment Conference, acknowledged the Swiss wealth manager
does use offshore financial structures, but only for very
wealthy customers with assets in multiple jurisdictions, and it
did not support their use for tax avoidance or allow them
without knowing the identities of all those concerned.
"We do not condone structures for tax avoidance," he said.
"Whenever there is a structure with a third party beneficiary we
insist to know the identity of that beneficiary."
Credit Suisse agreed in May 2014 to pay a $2.5 billion fine
in the United States for helping rich Americans evade taxes.
Several Swiss-based wealth managers, including cross town rival
UBS Group AG, also had to pay large fines in the United
States for the same reason.
HSBC, which also had wealth management operations in
Switzerland, agreed in 2012 to pay $1.92 billion in U.S. fines,
mainly for allowing itself to be used to launder drug money
flowing out of Mexico.
The tax spat with the United States critically undermined
traditional Swiss banking privacy laws and resulted in a radical
overhaul of Swiss private banking, a tightening of global tax
compliance standards as well as massive outflows from Swiss bank
accounts.
