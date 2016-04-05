By Elizabeth Piper
| LONDON, April 5
LONDON, April 5 The leader of Britain's main
opposition party will call on government on Tuesday to do more
to tackle tax havens, saying it was time British Prime Minister
David Cameron stopped "pussyfooting around on tax dodging".
After leaked documents from a Panamanian law company how
the world's rich and powerful used secretive offshore company
structures to stash their wealth, Cameron has come under
pressure to clamp down on tax evasion in British-linked
territories.
Cameron has so far been silent on the release of the
so-called Panama Papers, declining to comment on the naming of
his late father and members of the ruling Conservative Party
among the list of clients who used the law firm, Mossack
Fonseca.
On Monday, his spokeswoman declined to comment on whether
the leader's family had money invested in offshore funds set up
by his father, saying it was a "private matter".
Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will
say in a speech later on Tuesday that Cameron needs to do more.
"The government needs to stop pussyfooting around on tax
dodging. There cannot be one set of tax rules for the wealthy
elite and another for the rest of us," Corbyn will say,
according to excerpts of his speech to launch Labour's campaign
for local elections next month.
"This unfairness and abuse must stop. No more lip service.
The richest must pay their way."
Corbyn will say that Britain has a "huge responsibility" as
many tax havens are British overseas territories, like the
British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, or Crown
Dependencies, such as Jersey or the Isle of Man.
In 2013, Cameron put tackling tax avoidance at the heart of
his agenda when hosting a G8 summit, especially in some of
Britain's former colonies, which increasingly rely on a
combination of tourism and revenues from shell companies and
trusts which often hide wealth.
Three years later, some opposition lawmakers say the release
of the Panama Papers show that the battle is far from won and
are demanding that the British leader stamp British control over
its overseas territories, most of which are self-governing.
According to media which have seen Mossack Fonseca's files,
more than half of the 200,000 companies set up by the firm were
registered in the British Virgin Islands, where details of
ownership do not have to be filed with the authorities.
The Financial Secrecy Index puts the British Virgin Islands
21st out of 92 countries ranked according to their secrecy and
scale of their offshore financial activities.
But Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general and
Conservative chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee,
said that preventing overseas territories from running their own
financial services would push criminality elsewhere.
"I think the government has a responsibility towards
encouraging overseas territories to find legitimate ways of
economic development and the financial sector is undoubtedly
such a legitimate method," he told BBC radio, adding that people
only use tax havens if their own systems were "onerous".
"The best way of ensuring that...people do not want to go to
the BVI is to provide the right environment domestically."
($1 = 0.7032 pounds)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan)