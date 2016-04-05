PARIS, April 5 France will put Panama back on its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions, its finance minister said on Tuesday after media revelations about a Panamanian law firm specialised in setting up offshore firms thrust the country into the spotlight.

"Panama is a country that wanted us to believe that it could respect the main international tax principles and thus it was taken off the tax haven blacklist," Michel Sapin told lawmakers in a question and answer session in parliament.

"France has decided to add Panama back on the list of uncooperative countries with all of the consequences that that will have for those who have dealings with Panama," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)