BERLIN, April 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has called for offshore companies to become
transparent after a huge leak of documents from Panama showed
how they are used to stash the wealth of the world's rich and
powerful.
Governments across the globe have launched probes into
possible financial wrongdoing by the world's elite after more
than 11.5 million documents were leaked from Panama-based
Mossack Fonseca, which has set up around 250,000 businesses in
the last four decades.
"We need complete transparency worldwide," Schaeuble wrote
in a guest contribution due to be published in German newspaper
Bild am Sonntag on Sunday.
He wrote that he would, in the coming week, make concrete
suggestions on how to tackle the misuse of offshore firms.
Schaeuble urged Panama to finally allow a tax agreement with
Germany to be implemented.
"A bilateral tax agreement between Germany and Panama was
negotiated three years ago but Panama has not signed it. I
expect the Panamanian government to switch to the honest camp
after these embarrassing revelations," he wrote.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Helen Popper)