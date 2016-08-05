SANTIAGO Aug 5 Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Swiss anti-corruption expert Mark Pieth said on Friday they were resigning from a committee set up by the Panamanian government to look into improving transparency following the "Panama Papers" data leak.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, Pieth and Stiglitz said they had told the government that restrictions on the ability to independently define the scope of their work and speak freely with an assurance that their final report would be released, were "tantamount to censorship." (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Rosalba O'Brien)