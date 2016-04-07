MILAN, April 7 UniCredit Vice Chairman
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Thursday he did not have any
offshore companies or bank accounts, following reports linking
him to the "Panama Papers" scandal.
Montezemolo said in a statement financial consultants had
proposed to him nine years ago "the Panama-based company and
relative bank account that in recent days have been linked to my
name." But he did not take up their advice.
"I can confirm I don't have any offshore company or bank
account and, more importantly, that I have not committed any
wrongdoing," he said.
Governments around the globe have started to investigate
possible financial wrongdoing after 11.5 million documents from
the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, nicknamed the "Panama
Papers," were leaked.
