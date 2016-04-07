MILAN, April 7 UniCredit Vice Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Thursday he did not have any offshore companies or bank accounts, following reports linking him to the "Panama Papers" scandal.

Montezemolo said in a statement financial consultants had proposed to him nine years ago "the Panama-based company and relative bank account that in recent days have been linked to my name." But he did not take up their advice.

"I can confirm I don't have any offshore company or bank account and, more importantly, that I have not committed any wrongdoing," he said.

Governments around the globe have started to investigate possible financial wrongdoing after 11.5 million documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, nicknamed the "Panama Papers," were leaked.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)