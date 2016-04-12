China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
OSLO, April 12 The board of Norwegian bank DNB must provide further explanations of its work following the revelation that its Luxembourg arm had helped customers set up offshore firms, Norway's industry minister said in a statement on Tuesday.
The call for additional information followed a report from DNB on Monday, which showed that the bank had failed to properly monitor its Luxembourg unit. The story was originally reported as part of the Panama Papers document leak.
"There are still unanswered questions in this matter," Industry Minister Monica Maeland said. The government is DNB's top owner with a 34 percent stake. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
