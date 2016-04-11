UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
OSLO, April 11 The internal audit unit of DNB , Norway's largest bank, failed to uncover the work of DNB's Luxembourg unit in setting up offshore companies for some customers, the bank's board said in a report on Monday following the Panama Papers document leak.
DNB said on April 4 it had assisted about 40 customers establish offshore companies in the Seychelles between 2006 and 2010 and that it regretted the practice.
"The investigation has demonstrated a failure in the role of the internal audit unit, which contributed to relevant information not being discussed or reported to the corporate headquarter in Norway," DNB's board said in a report on Monday.
In a separate statement, the Norwegian government said it would examine DNB's report. The state is DNB's top owner with a stake of 34 percent. It had demanded that the bank explain its practice. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.