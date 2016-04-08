ATHENS, April 8 Cyprus-based RCB Bank denied on
Friday that a reported decision by Deutsche Bank to
disengage from the Cypriot lender was connected to the Panama
Papers affair.
Bloomberg news agency reported earlier Friday that Deutsche
Bank had decided to end ties with RCB and disengagement would be
expedited after Britain's Guardian newspaper alleged that the
Cyprus-based bank helped a person close to Vladimir Putin to
amass fortunes, citing the massive data leak from a Panama-based
law firm last weekend.
RCB has denied any wrongdoing and said the individual, named
as musician Sergei Roldugin, had never been a client either
directly or as a beneficiary in any company maintaining an
account with the bank.
"RCB Bank categorically denies any connection between the
Panama Papers affair and the choice of Deutsche Bank to
disengage from its clearing business in some regions," RCB said
in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We were informed about Deutsche Bank's decision well before
the Panama Papers affairs. More specifically, we were informed
about this decision, which we understand forms part of
Deutsche's change in strategy, on March 21, 2016."
RCB's cooperation with Deutsche Bank is still in force
during a transition period, the bank said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Goodman)