ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 7 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no element of
corruption, in comments referring to the Panama Papers leak of
financial documents.
"Our opponents are above all concerned by the unity and
consolidation of the Russian nation, our multi-national Russian
people. They are attempting to rock our us from within, to make
us more obedient," he said. "So they've created an information
product".
"There is a certain friend of the president of Russia, he
did such and such a thing, and there is probably a corruption
element there," Putin said, referring to allegations that he was
involved in corrupt schemes with a friend, cellist Sergei
Roldugin.
"But there isn't any (element of corruption)."
