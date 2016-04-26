PARIS, April 26 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea will be grilled by senators on May 11 over allegations he misled France's upper house of parliament over the French bank's activities in Panama, Senator Eric Bocquet said on Tuesday.

"The Senate's president, Gerard Larcher, just announced the hearing of Mr Oudea, SocGen's CEO, on May 11," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Oudea rejected accusations he misled parliament about the bank's tax haven ties and agreed to answer Senate questions prompted by the Panama Papers revelations on the secretive world of offshore finance. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)